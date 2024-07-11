Rams Rookie Defender Praises Other Rookie Teammates For Helping Him Get Better
After the retirement of 10-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl Champion defensive tackle Aaron Donald, the Rams were in need of some new additions to their defensive line going into the 2024 NFL draft.
The Rams used half of their draft picks to acquire five defensive players in hopes of filling the void left by the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year’s departure. This includes two Florida State alums defensive end Jared Verse and defensive tackle Braden Fiske, safety Kamren Kinchens from the University of Miami, edge Brennan Jackson from Washington State, and defensive tackle Tyler Davis from Clemson.
Prior to becoming teammates, many of the rookies have played against each other in collegiate games. Florida State went 13-1, beating Clemson 31-24 and Miami 27-20 in the 2023 season.
Although Davis fell in the draft, the sixth-round draft pick expressed that the talent of his fellow rookie teammates Verse and Fiske is going to help aid his growth at the professional level.
“They some dogs. I admired them from a distance, played against them. Just to be able to have those teammates, knowing that I'm definitely going to get better.”- Tyler Davis, via TheRams.com
As the final defensive player drafted to the Rams, Davis brings depth to Los Angeles’ defensive line. The second-team All-American was the first Clemson defensive player to be a four-time All-ACC selection. Davis was also the first true freshman defensive tackle to start in a season-opener for Clemson since 1974, according to TheRams.com.
In his senior season, Davis earned a season-high six tackles in one game against Florida State on September 23. He started in all 13 games that Clemson played, recording 12 solo tackles, 22 assisted tackles, and 0.5 sacks.
The Rams are scheduled to face the Dallas Cowboys at home on August 11 in their preseason opener.
