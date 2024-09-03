Rams Rookie Has One of the 'Highest Floors' From Draft Class
Los Angeles Rams rookie edge rusher Jared Verse earned one of the highest floors in the 2024 draft class.
The rookie's athleticism and length throughout OTA's and in joint practices with the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams earned him The Athletic's preseason rookie winner title, despite sitting out the entire preseason.
Verse, along with Braden Fiske, are set to be the promising duo of the Rams defense, a unit that is short their best player for the last decade in Aaron Donald.
Donald retired at the end of last season, but former NFL player Andrew Whitworth heaped high praise for the Rams young defensive unit despite his absence.
"Yes, they're never going to be able to replace Aaron Donald, but a great place to start, is with two talented, young rookies who can get after the quarterback," Whitworth said. "Especially after the year Byron Young had last year and Kobie Turner [did as well]. I think they're starting to put together a really good front five. I look to this defense to be a hair better than last year, with some talent up front to get to the quarterback."
Since the rookies are projected starters, Verse and Fiske didn't suit up for any preseason games. Rams head coach Sean McVay is known for keeping out a majority of his starters from competing in the preseason.
It's evident that McVay is saving the rookies for the regular season, especially since the team suffered a number of injuries already throughout camp.
Los Angeles made an investment in both rookies when they were selected in the 2024 NFL draft. The Rams took Verse in the first round as the 19th overall pick in the draft.
The defensive duo played together at Florida State so they've already built a strong rapport with one another.
Defensive coordinator Chris Shula had high praise for the defensive front, including Verse, following the joint practice with the Los Angeles Chargers on Aug. 4.
"Up front, Kobie Turner, Bobby Brown, Byron Young, Jared Verse, I thought those guys did a really good job just showing up and competing against a really good offensive line and really physical run scheme and different stuff than we're used to seeing from (head coach) Sean (McVay)," Shula said, via the team's transcript.
Verse earned several accolades as an edge rusher at the collegiate level. He was a two-time NCAA All-American and ranked third in the ACC for sacks tallying nine.
Rams fans only have to wait one more week to watch Verse in his NFL debut when the Rams take on the Detroit Lions on Sept. 8.