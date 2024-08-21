Rams Rookie Leads the League in Preseason Receptions
The Los Angeles Rams have had themselves quite the preseason thus far. Although the games don't count towards the regular season wins, the Rams are 2-0 in preseason with one game remaining, and they'll look to head into the regular season on the right foot.
In the preseason, productivity and play matter more than the end results. While it's nice to get a win, it matters more how players, especially the rookies, perform in their first taste of NFL action. It might not be the exact talent level, but it allows these rookies to show the coaching staff and fan base what they could be about.
The Rams are no strangers to having rookies show up and show out in preseason, and one rookie wide receiver is making a name for himself thus far. Rams rookie wide receiver Jordan Whittington is standing out amongst the pack, leading the NFL in preseason receptions.
Through two preseason games, Whittington has recorded 11 receptions on 17 targets, has caught 64.7 percent of his passes for 126 yards, 52 yards after the catch, and 11.5 yards per reception.
Whittington is one reception above for the lead ahead of Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaiah Williams.
If Whittington has already impressed the coaching staff and earned a spot, he will likely miss the Rams' third and final preseason game against the Houston Texans this Saturday.
The Rams' wide receiver room lacks a consistent third wide receiver. Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua will lead the way on that front, but they'll need a third and maybe fourth wide receiver to carry the load when all the attention is on the top two guys.
Last season, Demarcus Robinson emerged as the third guy for the Rams pass-catching unit, but it's unclear whether he can repeat that success in 2024. Whittington has shown that he has the potential to emerge as that fourth guy at worst.
The Rams selected the 23-year-old from the University of Texas with the 213th overall pick in the sixth round. His senior season at Texas was solid as he recorded 42 receptions for 505 receiving yards, one touchdown, and averaged 12.0 yards per reception.
Kupp has sung Whittington's praises and said he was impressed by him out of OTAs and how far he has come since coming into the building in May.
If Whittington can be a factor right out of the gate, the Rams could have one of the most elite pass-catching groups this season.