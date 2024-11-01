Rams' Rookie Star Earns Midseason Honors
The Los Angeles Rams (3-4) could not have drafted a better defensive player with the 19th overall pick in last year’s draft. Rookie linebacker Jared Verse recently received a midseason award of Defensive Rookie of the Year by Pro Football Focus
Verse has been successful since his very first NFL game and had his best performance yet in Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings. He recorded three tackles and 1.5 sacks in the win. In his first seven games in the NFL, Verse has 29 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble.
There is no doubt the first-year backer is meant for this stage, but to jump out to such a successful start while garnering a midseason award is something that cannot go underappreciated. His quick twitch ability to beat by blockers has made him a major asset.
The former Florida State Seminole is just 23 and as expected, has shown his level of energy is unmatched. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was asked earlier this week about what Verse is like in practice and his ability to translate that to the playing field on Sundays.
“As far as Verse [LB Jared Verse] goes, when he first got here, yeah he was pretty chatty,” Stafford said. “You know, he loves to compete. He's an aggressive dude, he's come to understand what it is to practice on an NFL football field with your teammates and then go save all that energy up that he really wants to chirp at us in practice and go let it loose on Sunday. So, I think he does a good job.”
Verse was the third edge player taken off the board in the 2024 NFL draft, behind Minnesota’s Dallas Turner and Laiatu Latu with the Indianapolis Colts. He has out performed both of his fellow rookies through eight weeks, being the steal of the draft at the linebacker position.
With a long career ahead, Verse is expected to be one of the key pieces to build around defensively for years to come. Receiving a midseason award as the best first-year defensive player in the league is quite motivating and means a lot for Verse and the organization.
