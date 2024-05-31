Rams Roster Given Middle-of-the-Pack Ranking Around NFL
With All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald retiring, the Los Angeles Rams were forced to scramble this offseason to find some replacements. While no player can replace the production and presence of Donald, Los Angeles has tasked multiple guys with the job.
The entire team still has talent along it, especially on the offensive side of the ball. The Rams should be competitive this season but there are some issues along the roster.
Jim Wyman and Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus ranked the rosters of each NFL team and had the Rams coming in at No. 14 overall.
"Aaron Donald is a huge loss for the Rams, but a team with Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua should still have a winning season. Their postseason success will be dictated by their defensive development. As long as Stafford continues to produce, the Rams will at least be in the playoff mix."
The middle-of-the-pack ranking for Los Angeles is one that could be seen as disrespectful but without Donald, it makes sense. The Rams will be relying on multiple young players again this season and things may not turn out the same way.
If the youth movement in Los Angeles goes similar to how last season did, the Rams will be in good shape. But counting on young guys and rookies can sometimes be a recipe for disaster as well.
Head coach Sean McVay will have his work cut out for him again this season, giving him maybe his greatest challenge yet. But this organization has never shied away from going for the home run swing and we may yet see another move before all is said and done.
