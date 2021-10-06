Aaron Donald on Playing in Front of Seattle Crowd: 'You Feed off their Energy'

Aaron Donald shares his past experience of playing in front of the crowd in Seattle.

Aaron Donald has gotten a taste of what it's like to play in front of the crowd in Seattle quite regularly during his eight-year career with the Rams in facing the Seahawks.

The fans of the Seahawks, known as the '12th man,' are notorious for greeting opponents with a loud environment. And as Donald has accumulated his fair share of games against one of the Rams' NFC West rivals, he says "you feed off their energy."

“Man, it's going to be fun," Donald said Tuesday. "I know that the fans will be talking a lot of trash coming out and things like that. But you feed off their energy, you feed off the fans, the noise. It kind of makes you want to make a big play just to quiet the stadium up. So, you feed off games like this, man."

While Donald stated the crowd noise makes him want to make a play to quiet down the fans, he's done exactly that throughout his career. Donald has recorded more sacks against the Seahawks than any other opponent in the NFL.

Not only will the fans presumably cheer to an even greater extent with a divisional rival coming to town, but with the contest being played on primetime, all eyes are on this matchup. Therefore, the noise level will be extremely amped up.

"It's a primetime game against a divisional opponent," Donald said. "It's always a dog fight when we play these guys. This is what you work for. This is why we're here. So, it's going to be a fun day.”

Through four games, Donald has registered two sacks, 21 pressures, and 16 hurries, per PFF. Donald and the Rams' defensive line will collectively look to feed off the roaring atmosphere at Lumen Field in an effort to contain quarterback Russell Wilson from escaping the pocket with his legs in addition to his superior throwing ability.

Continue reading:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.