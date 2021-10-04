Rams at Seahawks Week 5 Opening Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

We take a look at the opening lines ahead of the Rams' Week 5 matchup against the Seahawks.

The Los Angeles Rams experienced some early-season shortcomings against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 after entering the contest having won the first three games of the season.

In spite of being on the losing end of a lopsided showing, the Rams will be forced to turn the page fast as they'll face the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football.

Here's an early look at the betting odds ahead of Week 5:

*All odds are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Rams at Seahawks Week 5

Point spread: Rams -2

Over/under point total: 54.5

Moneyline: Rams -133, Cardinals +110

The betting lines have opened with the Rams being slight favorites over the Seahawks, despite L.A. serving as the road team on a short week.

The Seahawks have hosted just one home game thus far, which resulted in an overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans. As Seattle has gotten back on track and into the win column following a narrow victory over the San Francisco 49ers, they'll look to build upon their recent success while the Rams look to reclaim their identity on defense.

The over/under point total is set at 54.5 points. With two teams ranking inside the top 10 in points per game, the oddsmakers expect this to feature a heavy dose of points.

Kickoff for this Week 5 matchup between the Rams and Seahawks is set for Thursday, Oct. 7 at 5:20 p.m. PT at Lumen Field.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.