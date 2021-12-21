Seahawks to be Without Five Starters in Week 15 vs. Rams
The final COVID-19 test results before the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks get underway is in.
The Rams announced this morning that outside linebacker Von Miller was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, making him available to play on Tuesday night.
As for the Seahawks, they aren't activating any players off the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, the club announced. That means they'll be without wide receiver Tyler Lockett, cornerback D.J. Reed, right tackle Brandon Shell, defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr., defensive tackle Bryan Mone and running back's Alex Collins and Travis Homer.
That marks five starters that Seattle will be without. In comparison to the Rams, they'll. be missing three starters, featuring right tackle Rob Havenstein, tight end Tyler Higbee and safety Jordan Fuller.
In a corresponding move, Seattle elevated four players from its practice squad as COVID-19 replacements, featuring defensive tackle Myles Adams, running back Josh Johnson, safety Josh Jones and receiver Cody Thompson.
With under three hours until kickoff, the Rams are listed as 7-point favorites, per SI Sportsbook.
This Week 15 divisional showdown between the Rams and Seahawks is slated for a 4 p.m. PT kickoff at SoFi Stadium.
