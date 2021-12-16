Skip to main content
    December 16, 2021
    Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Week 15 vs. Seahawks

    The Rams have released their Wednesday injury report ahead of the Week 15 matchup against the Seahawks.
    The Los Angeles Rams worked remotely today – not meeting in-person or undergoing practice – as they attempt to minimize the current COVID-19 outbreak they’ve currently faced with. Therefore, Wednesday's injury report is an estimation on the Rams side of things.

    In terms of the Seahawks, they held a standard practice but listed a total of 16 players on the injury report. Among the most notable players, DK Metcalf, Quandre Diggs, Carlos Dunlap and Alex Collins were either a non-participant or practiced on a limited basis.

    Here's how the Rams and Seahawks stack up regarding each team's Wednesday injury report leading up to the Week 15 matchup inside SoFi Stadium:

    Rams Injury Report

    Did not participant (DNP)

    • OL Brian Allen (knee)
    • DL Aaron Donald (knee)

    Limited participant (LP)

    • DL Greg Gaines (hand)

    Seahawks Injury Report

    Did not participant (DNP)

    • G Gabe Jackson (knee)
    • WR DK Metcalf (foot/back)
    • T Brandon Shell (shoulder)
    • WR Dee Eskridge (foot)
    • S Quandre Diggs (knee)
    • WR Freddie Swain (ankle)
    • DT Al Woods (rest)
    • LB Carlos Dunlapp II (quadricep)
    • T Duane Brown (rest)

    Limited participant (LP)

    • RB Alex Collins (abdomen)
    • DT Bryan Mone (knee)
    • SS Ryan Neal (oblique)

    Full participant (FP)

    • C/G Kyle Fuller (calf)
    • RB Travis Homer (hamstring)
    • P Michael Dickson (thumb)
    • LS Tyler Ott (shoulder)

    Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

