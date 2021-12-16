Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Week 15 vs. Seahawks
The Los Angeles Rams worked remotely today – not meeting in-person or undergoing practice – as they attempt to minimize the current COVID-19 outbreak they’ve currently faced with. Therefore, Wednesday's injury report is an estimation on the Rams side of things.
In terms of the Seahawks, they held a standard practice but listed a total of 16 players on the injury report. Among the most notable players, DK Metcalf, Quandre Diggs, Carlos Dunlap and Alex Collins were either a non-participant or practiced on a limited basis.
Here's how the Rams and Seahawks stack up regarding each team's Wednesday injury report leading up to the Week 15 matchup inside SoFi Stadium:
Rams Injury Report
Did not participant (DNP)
- OL Brian Allen (knee)
- DL Aaron Donald (knee)
Limited participant (LP)
- DL Greg Gaines (hand)
Seahawks Injury Report
Did not participant (DNP)
- G Gabe Jackson (knee)
- WR DK Metcalf (foot/back)
- T Brandon Shell (shoulder)
- WR Dee Eskridge (foot)
- S Quandre Diggs (knee)
- WR Freddie Swain (ankle)
- DT Al Woods (rest)
- LB Carlos Dunlapp II (quadricep)
- T Duane Brown (rest)
Limited participant (LP)
- RB Alex Collins (abdomen)
- DT Bryan Mone (knee)
- SS Ryan Neal (oblique)
Full participant (FP)
- C/G Kyle Fuller (calf)
- RB Travis Homer (hamstring)
- P Michael Dickson (thumb)
- LS Tyler Ott (shoulder)
