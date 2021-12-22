Publish date:
Rams vs. Seahawks Halftime Report
Rams vs. Seahawks halftime report for Week 15.
Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks halftime report for Week 15.
Halftime score
Rams 3, Seahawks 3
Rams first half stats
- 1st downs: 10
- 3rd down conversation rate: 5-8
- Total net yards: 152
- Rushing yards: 33
- Passing yards: 119
- Field goals: 1-1
- Penalties: 2 (15)
- Turnovers: 1
Quick analysis
- Bobby Evans received the start at right tackle with Rob Havenstein and Joe Noteboom on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
- Sony Michel got the start over Darrell Henderson Jr.
- Matthew Stafford threw his first interception since Week 12 when Quandre Diggs hauled in the Cooper Kupp intended pass.
- Von Miller recorded his first sack since joining the Rams.
- Cooper Kupp's dominant stretch continues as he's averaged over 10 yards per catch across five grabs
Players to note in the first half
Rams
- Matthew Stafford: 14/21, 138 yards, 1 interception
- Sony Michel: 7 rushes, 17 yards
- Cooper Kupp: 5 catches, 58 yards
- Ben Skowronek: 4 catches, 42 yards
- Von Miller: 1 tackle, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 2 QB hit
Seahawks
- Gerald Everett: 4 catches, 60 yards
- Quandre Diggs: 2 tackles, 1 interception, 1 pass break up
- Bobby Wagner: 5 tackles, 1 pass breakup
- Rasheem Green: 3 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hit,
