    December 22, 2021
    Rams vs. Seahawks Halftime Report

    Rams vs. Seahawks halftime report for Week 15.
    Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks halftime report for Week 15.

    Halftime score

    Rams 3, Seahawks 3

    Rams first half stats

    • 1st downs: 10
    • 3rd down conversation rate: 5-8
    • Total net yards: 152
    • Rushing yards: 33
    • Passing yards: 119
    • Field goals: 1-1
    • Penalties: 2 (15)
    • Turnovers: 1

    Quick analysis

    • Bobby Evans received the start at right tackle with Rob Havenstein and Joe Noteboom on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
    • Sony Michel got the start over Darrell Henderson Jr.
    • Matthew Stafford threw his first interception since Week 12 when Quandre Diggs hauled in the Cooper Kupp intended pass.
    • Von Miller recorded his first sack since joining the Rams.
    • Cooper Kupp's dominant stretch continues as he's averaged over 10 yards per catch across five grabs

    Players to note in the first half

    Rams

    • Matthew Stafford: 14/21, 138 yards, 1 interception
    • Sony Michel: 7 rushes, 17 yards 
    • Cooper Kupp: 5 catches, 58 yards
    • Ben Skowronek: 4 catches, 42 yards
    • Von Miller: 1 tackle, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 2 QB hit

    Seahawks

    • Gerald Everett: 4 catches, 60 yards
    • Quandre Diggs: 2 tackles, 1 interception, 1 pass break up
    • Bobby Wagner: 5 tackles, 1 pass breakup
    • Rasheem Green: 3 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 

    Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

