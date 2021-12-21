Rams' Week 15 Inactives vs. Seahawks
The Los Angeles Rams have had a hectic week with as many as 29 players placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list at one point. However, their Week 15 contest is finally in front of them after being pushed back two days from the initial scheduled date.
While the Seahawks hold a losing record of 5-8, the Rams are trending upward with two consecutive wins as they sit with a 9-4 record ahead of this Tuesday night matchup. With a win, the Rams would sit tied with the same record atop the NFC West standings alongside the Arizona Cardinals.
Following pre-game warmups, the Rams and Seahawks have released which players will be inactive for the Week 15 contest.
Here is the complete list of the Rams and Seahawks inactives:
*Players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list will not appear under inactives.
Rams inactives
- QB Bryce Perkins
- OLB Chris Garrett
- OLB Terrell Lewis
- LB Anthony Hines
Seahawks inactives
- QB Jacob Eason
- C Dakoda Shepley
