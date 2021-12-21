Skip to main content
    December 21, 2021
    Rams' Week 15 Inactives vs. Seahawks

    The Rams have released which players will be inactive ahead of the Week 15 matchup against the Seahawks.
    The Los Angeles Rams have had a hectic week with as many as 29 players placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list at one point. However, their Week 15 contest is finally in front of them after being pushed back two days from the initial scheduled date.

    While the Seahawks hold a losing record of 5-8, the Rams are trending upward with two consecutive wins as they sit with a 9-4 record ahead of this Tuesday night matchup. With a win, the Rams would sit tied with the same record atop the NFC West standings alongside the Arizona Cardinals.

    Following pre-game warmups, the Rams and Seahawks have released which players will be inactive for the Week 15 contest.

    Here is the complete list of the Rams and Seahawks inactives:

    *Players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list will not appear under inactives.

    Rams inactives

    • QB Bryce Perkins
    • OLB Chris Garrett
    • OLB Terrell Lewis
    • LB Anthony Hines

    Seahawks inactives

    • QB Jacob Eason
    • C Dakoda Shepley

