Rams' Week 15 Inactives vs. Seahawks

The Rams have released which players will be inactive ahead of the Week 15 matchup against the Seahawks.

The Los Angeles Rams have had a hectic week with as many as 29 players placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list at one point. However, their Week 15 contest is finally in front of them after being pushed back two days from the initial scheduled date.

While the Seahawks hold a losing record of 5-8, the Rams are trending upward with two consecutive wins as they sit with a 9-4 record ahead of this Tuesday night matchup. With a win, the Rams would sit tied with the same record atop the NFC West standings alongside the Arizona Cardinals.

Following pre-game warmups, the Rams and Seahawks have released which players will be inactive for the Week 15 contest.

Here is the complete list of the Rams and Seahawks inactives:

*Players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list will not appear under inactives.

Rams inactives

QB Bryce Perkins

OLB Chris Garrett

OLB Terrell Lewis

LB Anthony Hines

Seahawks inactives

QB Jacob Eason

C Dakoda Shepley

