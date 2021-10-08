McVay Gives Injury Updates on Stafford, Floyd, Higbee, Williams

Here are the latest injury updates following the Rams' Week 5 game against the Seahawks.

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Seattle Seahawks 26-17 on Thursday night, giving them their first NFC West victory of the season.

In a winning effort, the Rams did encounter a few injuries – some more serious than others. On Friday, coach Sean McVay provided additional context into what those injuries include.

McVay said cornerback Darius Williams suffered an ankle sprain, describing the injury as "mild." His game status for next week could be in jeopardy.

As for outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, McVay said he'll be "okay" after getting banged up towards the end of the game.

For quarterback Matthew Stafford's nicked finger, McVay said he "feels good" about it.



Meanwhile, tight end Tyler Higbee was sidelined for a bit following a shoulder injury in the Week 5 contest, but McVay sounded encouraged about his status. However, Higbee did return to the game and hauled in a touchdown pass in the second half.

The Rams will have extra time to rest up after playing on a short week prior to the game against the Seahawks. In Week 6, L.A. will hit the road and take on the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Continue reading:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.