Seahawks Made Strongest Initial Offer Prior to Odell Beckham Jr. Signing With Rams

The Seahawks reportedly made the strongest offer to sign wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. prior to him signing with the Rams.

It's rare that a player of Odell Beckham Jr.'s caliber becomes a free agent in the middle of the season. But after the Cleveland Browns failed to find a trading partner ahead of the NFL trade deadline, the club waived Beckham, while he ultimately went unclaimed and became a free agent.

Beckham drew strong interest around the league, receiving inquiries from several contending teams according to reports. At the end of things, Beckham and the Rams came to terms on a one-year deal worth up to $4.25 million that is largely built upon incentives.

However, most notably, the Seahawks and Cardinals also made a push to sign Beckham, with Seattle making the strongest offer prior to Beckham signing with L.A., according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

With the Rams implementing incentives into the deal, presumably, it made L.A. the more attractive choice given that he would have the opportunity to earn well beyond his base salary.

Not only did the Rams add a talented receiver by signing Beckham into the fold, but they also blocked two divisional opponents from bringing him aboard.

Beckham saw three targets, making two catches for 18 yards in his Rams debut against the 49ers. Following the team's bye week, Beckham and the Rams will head to Green Bay and take on the top-seeded Packers in Week 12 at Lambeau Field.

