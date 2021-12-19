Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    Rams' Sunday Injury Report for Week 15 vs. Seahawks

    The Rams have released their Sunday injury report ahead of the Week 15 matchup against the Seahawks.
    The Los Angeles Rams are trending in the right direction, getting back a few of their prominent players from the Reserve/COVID-19 list in recent days. On Sunday, cornerback Jalen Ramsey was the latest player to be activated, meaning while the Rams still have over 20 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, only four of them are starters.

    As for the Seahawks, they still have running back Alex Collins and wide receiver Tyler Lockett on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and added six more to reserve on Sunday. On the Seattle injury front, they appear to be getting healthier in comparison to the long list of injuries they found themselves initially dealing with to begin Wednesday's practice.

    Here's how the Rams and Seahawks stack up regarding each team's Sunday injury report leading up to the Week 15 matchup inside SoFi Stadium:

    *Players placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list will not appear on the injury report.

    Rams Injury Report

    Full participant (FP)

    • OL Brian Allen (knee)
    • DL Aaron Donald (knee)
    • DL Greg Gaines (hand)

    Seahawks Injury Report

    Did not participant (DNP)

    • DT Bryan Mone (knee)
    • T Duane Brown (rest)

    Limited participant (LP)

    • G Gabe Jackson (knee)
    • WR DK Metcalf (foot/back)
    • S Quandre Diggs (knee)

    Full participant (FP)

    • WR Freddie Swain (ankle)
    • DT Al Woods (rest)
    • LB Carlos Dunlapp II (quadricep)
    • SS Ryan Neal (oblique)
    • C/G Kyle Fuller (calf)

    Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

