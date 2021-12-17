Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Week 15 vs. Seahawks

The Rams have released their Thursday injury report ahead of the Week 15 matchup against the Seahawks.

The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks have each been faced with placing players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week.

The Rams currently have 25 players removed from the team as a result of either testing positive or being deemed a close contract. Meanwhile, they've also transitioned into virtual meetings instead of holding standard practice measures throughout the week.

On Thursday, the Seahawks placed running back Alex Collins and wide receiver Tyler Lockett on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, putting their game status for Sunday in doubt.

Here's how the Rams and Seahawks stack up regarding each team's Thursday injury report leading up to the Week 15 matchup inside SoFi Stadium:

*Players placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list will not appear on the injury report.

*Rams' injury report is an estimation as they have not held practices this week

Rams Injury Report

Limited participant (LP)

OL Brian Allen (knee)

DL Aaron Donald (knee)

Full participant (FP)

DL Greg Gaines (hand)

Seahawks Injury Report

Did not participant (DNP)

G Gabe Jackson (knee)

WR DK Metcalf (foot/back)

T Brandon Shell (shoulder)

WR Dee Eskridge (foot)

S Quandre Diggs (knee)

WR Freddie Swain (ankle)

DT Al Woods (rest)

LB Carlos Dunlapp II (quadricep)

DT Bryan Mone (knee)

Limited participant (LP)

C/G Kyle Fuller (calf)

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.