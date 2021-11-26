Rams HC Sean McVay is 'Hopeful' CB Dont'e Deayon Will Play in Week 12 at Packers

Sean McVay gives the latest update on cornerback Dont'e Deayon ahead of the Rams' Week 12 matchup against the Packers.

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Dont'e Deayon moved into a significant role in Week 6 and since then, he hasn’t looked back, taking full advantage of his opportunity.

Deayon has played 88% of the Rams' defensive snaps in three of the last four games in which he's played. However, in the Rams' last game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10, Deayon was ruled inactive due to a thigh injury.

The Rams have experienced a revolving door of cornerbacks this season with players enduring injuries, while others fall out of favor with the coaching staff.

As for Deayon, he's been a bright spot in the Rams' secondary since being called up from the practice squad. In four games, Deayon has logged 17 tackles, 1 TFL and one pass breakup. Opposing teams have targeted Deayon 27 times and he's held quarterbacks to a 59.9% completion percentage.

On Friday, Rams coach Sean McVay delivered encouraging words regarding Deayon's recovery from injury that sidelined him two weeks ago.

McVay said he's "hopeful" that Deayon will be a go on Sunday. Friday's final walkthrough practice will be a big determination in what his game status looks like, but assuming no setbacks occur, McVay is optimistic he'll be active in Green Bay.

After being listed as a non-participant on the injury report for Wednesday's practice, he was upgraded to limited on Thursday.

Kickoff for this Week 12 matchup between the Rams and Packers is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 28 at 1:25 p.m. PT at Lambeau Field.

