Rams' Sean McVay Gets Honest on Struggling Pro Bowler
Last season, Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams appeared to be on his way to establishing himself as one of the best ball carriers in the NFL.
He racked up 1,144 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging a robust five yards per carry in just 12 games. Additionally, he caught 32 passes for 206 yards and three scores.
However, a rather concerning issue did surface at one point during the 2023 campaign: ball security. Williams fumbled twice during a Week 15 win over the Washington Commanders, which had some wondering if head coach Sean McVay would curb his touches.
Well, the same thing is happening this season, but on a larger scale.
Williams has coughed up the football five times in 2024, with four of those fumbles coming over the last four games. As a matter of fact, he put the ball on the ground twice during the Rams' Week 12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
So, once again, many are asking whether or not McVay will limit Williams as a result.
However, McVay has confirmed that the Pro Bowler will remain Los Angeles' starting halfback, but he says he has broached the subject of ball security to Williams.
“You certainly have those conversations and you understand it’s about being able to correct,” McVay told reporters (h/t Pro Football Talk). “Negative experiences without teaching I think this is where you lose morale. It’s really important to be able to have teaching and let’s apply it.
Williams hasn't been nearly as effective as a whole in 2024, having registered 822 yards and nine scores on just four yards per attempt, but McVay has faith in him.
"I trust him being able to move forward," added McVay. "He’s always been a guy that has been mentally tough. He’s been able to respond and I think that’s going to be reflected moving forward.”
Last year, after Williams fumbled twice in the Commanders matchup, he went on to carry the ball 22 times for 104 yards the following week. He also did not fumble the rest of the season.
We'll see if the Notre Dame product can exercise the same fortitude for the remainder of 2024.
