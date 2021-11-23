Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    Rams are Getting Close to Designating Justin Hollins for Return Off Injured Reserve

    Sean McVay provided an update on Justin Hollins, mapping out his timeline for return.
    Justin Hollins played himself into a starting role opposite of Leonard Floyd to begin the year and took full advantage of his opportunity.

    Hollins registered 12 tackles, two sacks, one quarterback hit and one forced fumble through three games. Unfortunately, after Hollins' fast start, he suffered a pectoral injury against the Buccaneers in Week 3, landing him on injured reserve for a great length of time.

    After nine weeks of being sidelined and going through rehab, Hollins is inching closer to being reinstated off injured reserve.

    In fact, coach Sean McVay said Monday that they are a week away from doing so. 

    Once designated for return, his 21-day window to practice and soon thereafter to be activated off injured reserve begins.

    “He’s making great progress," McVay said. "He's been around. He's doing a great job with his rehab. I think we're probably about a week away from potentially starting that 21-day clock with him. When he returns within the framework of that 21 days is to be determined, but he is on track and he's progressing in the right way. And that's a real credit to Justin and to (Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance) Reggie (Scott) and his crew.” 

    Once set to hit the field in live speed, Hollins will provide the Rams yet another threat rushing off the edge, joining forces with Floyd, Von Miller, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and Terrell Lewis.

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

