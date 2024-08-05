Rams' Sean McVay on Turnovers in Joint Practice, 'There Are No Excuses'
The Los Angeles Rams training camp is in full swing as the team is getting ready for the new season coming up. Los Angeles reached the postseason last year, despite many around football believing that they were more of a bottom-feeder than a playoff contender.
The organization lost All-Pro Aaron Donald to retirement this summer but still sees themselves as potential Super Bowl contenders. However, practice hasn't gone as smoothly as some may think so far.
Rams head coach Sean McVay was visibly frustrated at practice with the team recently in the joint practice with the Los Angeles Chargers. He spoke after the fact with the media and made no excuses for his guys.
“I think they are doing as well as they can, I think there is a lot of learning right now,” said McVay, who was visibly frustrated after practice. “I think that any time you go against a front like this, it’s a great challenge. And there (are) no excuses. We might not have ‘our guys’ throughout the course of the season. We were able to stay relatively healthy last year, and then we saw what it looked like the year before — that is not going to be an excuse for us.”
Los Angeles's offense seemed to struggle a ton going up against the Chargers' tough front line. The Chargers have Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa, Bud Dupree, and others that can cause havoc on an offense.
While the Rams' offense was one of the better units last season, McVay knows that the team will have a target on their back this year. Nobody will be sleeping on the Rams this season, especially with the offensive weapons that they have at their disposal.
Wide receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp lead the charge, giving quarterback Matthew Stafford a lot to work with. Nacua left practice with an injury but the Rams' offensive attack still should have been a little better than they were.
Stafford credited the Chargers front line for causing issues for the Rams' offense.
“It was up and down a little bit,” Stafford said. “They did a nice job. They got their hands up at the line of scrimmage a couple of times. Tipped balls in this league don’t hit the ground. It was a nice job by them; we had some good creases in the run game.”
Los Angeles should be able to clean things up a little bit with more repetition going forward. It's still early on but McVay is setting the tone for the season by getting frustrated with poor play, even during practice.
