Rams' Sean McVay Shares His Thoughts About Team's Performance
The Los Angeles Rams season has been a roller coaster. But one thing that has remained consistent has been head coach Sean McVay. McVay has believed in this Rams team all season. McVay has also never made excuses during the Rams' 1-4 start early in the season and with all the injuries the team has dealt with.
The Rams pulled out a low-scoring defensive win in Week 15 on the road in San Francisco. The game was won by the young defense that did not allow a touchdown. The Rams have found many ways to win throughout the season to bring the team to 8-6 and have a great chance of making the playoffs down the stretch.
"What a job by our group ... I think what is really cool is this team has found a bunch of different ways to be able to win football games," said McVay after the Rams Week 15 win. "Coming off a 44-42 game the other day and then you win 12-6. Our group did what they needed to do to be able to get it done. And the defense just felt like they were coming up with you know, stop after stop. What a pick by Darious Williams. What a great job by Kobe Turner getting a couple of sacks. Really proud of Joshua Karty to be able to go 4 for 4. We needed every single one of those ... There will be great things we can learn from, but we will take the win. I am really proud of this football team."
The Rams' young talented core has stepped up all season and now is finding its footing at the NFL level. The Rams have done a great job getting these players ready.
"They are resilient. They always have the ability to respond. This is a young group that has demonstrated the ability to do that. I think that has served this team well. And I also think it serves us well that there are different ways we can win a football game. Now we have to put it all together. But to be able to do, that is a real strength. That is something we are going to take as a positive ... We are going to get ourselves recharged and refreshed and try to have a great week and see if we can put a complete game together."
