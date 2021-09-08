Rams' Sean McVay Week 1 Track Record: Historically a Fast Starter

Rams coach Sean McVay has been quite successful in Week 1 matchups since he arrived in Los Angeles.

Ever since the Los Angeles Rams brought aboard Sean McVay as the team's head coach it's been regarded as a home run hire.

Every team operates differently — some get off to quick starts, while others are relatively slow starters. As for McVay and the Rams, they've historically been a team that gets off to a successful start in Week 1.

2020 Week 1: 20-7 win over Cowboys

2019 Week 1: 30-27 win over Panthers

2018 Week 1: 33-13 win over Raiders

2017 Week 1: 46-9 win over Colts

McVay has not lost a Week 1 game in his entire head coaching career. But are the Rams positioned to keep the Week 1 win streak alive?

To kickoff the 2021 season, McVay will be tasked with facing the Chicago Bears. While Week 1 has been an area that McVay's teams have done well in the past, they have a new quarterback under center and Matthew Stafford has yet to take a snap in a live game as a result of sitting out of preseason play.

In Stafford's time with the Lions, he's used preseason games to get the rust off. Therefore, this will be unfamiliar territory he'll be walking into, going into a season without any prior snaps beforehand.

McVay's teams have averaged 32 points per game in Week 1 over the last four seasons. Meanwhile this year in Week 1, the oddsmakers have the Rams point total on Sunday night set for 26.5 points.

The Bears do possess a high-strung defense that features All-Pro pass-rusher Khalil Mack, who has proven he can wreck an offensive gameplan. Last season, the Bears allowed 23.3 points per game, ranking 22nd in the NFL.

The Rams have been labeled as a team with Super Bowl aspirations and an offense that can take the league by storm. That sounds great in theory, but now it's time to see if that will come to fruition as the season gets underway.

The Rams will host the Bears on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 5:30 p.m. PT inside SoFi Stadium.

