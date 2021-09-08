September 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsGamedayPodcastForumSI TIX
Search
Publish date:

Rams' Sean McVay Week 1 Track Record: Historically a Fast Starter

Rams coach Sean McVay has been quite successful in Week 1 matchups since he arrived in Los Angeles.
Author:

Ever since the Los Angeles Rams brought aboard Sean McVay as the team's head coach it's been regarded as a home run hire.

Every team operates differently — some get off to quick starts, while others are relatively slow starters. As for McVay and the Rams, they've historically been a team that gets off to a successful start in Week 1.

2020 Week 1: 20-7 win over Cowboys

2019 Week 1: 30-27 win over Panthers

2018 Week 1: 33-13 win over Raiders

2017 Week 1: 46-9 win over Colts

McVay has not lost a Week 1 game in his entire head coaching career. But are the Rams positioned to keep the Week 1 win streak alive?

To kickoff the 2021 season, McVay will be tasked with facing the Chicago Bears. While Week 1 has been an area that McVay's teams have done well in the past, they have a new quarterback under center and Matthew Stafford has yet to take a snap in a live game as a result of sitting out of preseason play. 

Recommended Articles

IMG-0115
Play

Rams' Sean McVay Week 1 Track Record: Historically a Fast Starter

Rams coach Sean McVay has been quite successful in Week 1 matchups since he arrived in Los Angeles.

IMG-0318
Play

Rams' Andrew Whitworth, Darious Williams Named Most Underrated Player at their Position

Andrew Whitworth and Darious Williams of the Los Angeles Rams are two players that deserve more recognition throughout the league, and PFF says the same.

IMG-0312
Play

NFC West 2021 Season Predictions: Who Will Lead the Division?

Ranking the four NFC West teams ahead of the 2021 season.

In Stafford's time with the Lions, he's used preseason games to get the rust off. Therefore, this will be unfamiliar territory he'll be walking into, going into a season without any prior snaps beforehand.

McVay's teams have averaged 32 points per game in Week 1 over the last four seasons. Meanwhile this year in Week 1, the oddsmakers have the Rams point total on Sunday night set for 26.5 points.

The Bears do possess a high-strung defense that features All-Pro pass-rusher Khalil Mack, who has proven he can wreck an offensive gameplan. Last season, the Bears allowed 23.3 points per game, ranking 22nd in the NFL.

The Rams have been labeled as a team with Super Bowl aspirations and an offense that can take the league by storm. That sounds great in theory, but now it's time to see if that will come to fruition as the season gets underway.

The Rams will host the Bears on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 5:30 p.m. PT inside SoFi Stadium.

Continue Reading:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

IMG-0115
News

Rams' Sean McVay Week 1 Track Record: Historically a Fast Starter

IMG-0318
News

Rams' Andrew Whitworth, Darious Williams Named Most Underrated Player at their Position

IMG-0312
News

NFC West 2021 Season Predictions: Who Will Lead the Division?

IMG-0306
News

SI Preseason Power Rankings: Where do the Rams Place?

IMG-0139
News

Rams coach Sean McVay Gives Update on RB Sony Michel's Availability vs. Bears

IMG-0239
News

Los Angeles Rams 2021 Season Preview

IMG-0295
News

Bears vs. Rams Week 1 Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

IMG-0293
News

Rams to Prepare for Both Andy Dalton, Justin Fields in Week 1