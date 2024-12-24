Rams Seek Revenge Over Arizona Next Week
The Los Angeles Rams (9-6) are coming off their fourth-straight win and eighth in their past 10 games. One of the hottest teams in football at the moment, the Rams will be seeking revenge this weekend as they stack up against a very familiar opponent that had their way earlier this year.
The Rams kicked off divisional play all the way back in Week 2 when they traveled to face the Arizona Cardinals (7-8) and lost 41-10 in a bloodbath of a contest. The Rams started 1-4 including that pitiful loss and they will be looking to get right with a season split and a win to clinch the division.
Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked about the early season loss and what he was able to take from that leaning moment. This is a completely different football team at this juncture of the season compared to what was shown in early going.
"Yeah, it seems like that was an eternity ago. These seasons are long and there are a lot of
different experiences," McVay said. "Ultimately, I think the guys have just stayed the course. I do think that a lot of those things that we had to navigate through did provide us a callous, where there’s some of that resilience and that toughness. I think it forced us to develop some depth that we wouldn't have done otherwise. Guys have gotten opportunities to step up. Those are challenging things and really a lot of that stuff started in the offseason and into training camp and it felt like it was kind of, 'when it rains, it pours,' those first few weeks of the season. Our guys have just stayed the course. They focused on what they could control one day at a time. I loved the response that we had the following week, even though we didn't necessarily start off that game against the Niners the right way. This is a great football team we have coming in here. Obviously, they posed a lot of different problems for us. We have our work cut out for us and that's why I'll be excited to really jump into them after I get done with you guys here."
The Rams are 3-1 in the division and will face a struggling Cardinals team that has lost four of their last five games, completely crumbling their chances at winning a division title. A win on Sunday would give the Rams the title with just one game to play following this weekend.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE