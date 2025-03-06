Rams Select Star LB in Latest NFL Mock Draft
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a good season. They showed that the young defense is going to be a special group for years to come.
The offense showed that they still can find ways to win games even if it is in different ways. Head coach Sean McVay is one of the best in the National Football League and with him, the Rams always have a chance.
If the Rams run it back with the same group and add a couple of pieces that they need, they can find themselves as one of the favorites to make the Super Bowl next season.
The defense was special last season, and they will only get better this offseason. The Rams defense was the unit that kept them in games and gave them the chance to get back into the division race and end up winning it in 2024. The Rams young defense also showed out in the playoffs.
One Latest NFL mock draft by NFL Draft Analyst Lance Zierlein, has the Rams adding star linebacker Jihaad Campbell out of the University of Alabama with their first-round pick.
"The Rams are light at linebacker. Campbell offers a terrific blend of chase-down speed and third-down talent (in coverage and as a rusher)," said Zierlein.
Campbell is the best all around linebacker in his class. The Rams can use him in the middle of their defense as he will be a great addition to the young core and shine under defensive coordinator Chris Shula.
"Campbell has the build and traits of an Alabama linebacker but might need to upgrade in some areas. He doesn’t play with early instincts or play recognition and is inconsistent in challenging blockers and leveraging his run fits," added Zierlein.
"Campbell uses his speed and athleticism to help mitigate mistakes and get to the football at a relatively high rate. He’s a rangy, consistent open-field tackler who excels on third downs as a fluid blitzer and impressive cover talent. The elite traits and athletic talent will be tantalizing, but the best way to utilize him might be as a full-time 3-4 rush linebacker, where he can play more proactively instead of reactively as an off-ball linebacker."
The Rams defense can be a top defense next season and take the next step to becoming elite.
