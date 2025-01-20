2025 NFL Draft: Who Do Rams Take in Latest Mock?
The Rams' offseason has commenced and so has mock draft season for the lovers of the NFL's annual selection process.
While NFL front offices attempt to compile a list of prospects, we have predicted each team's first-round pick based on their needs, draft history, and schemes. This is who I believe each team will select.
PK.1 Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami
PK.2 Cleveland Browns: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
PK.3 New York Giants: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
PK.4 New England Patriots: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
PK.5 Jacksonville Jaguars: Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado
PK.6 New York Jets: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
PK.7 Las Vegas Raiders: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
PK.8 Carolina Panthers: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
PK.9 New Orleans Saints: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
PK.10 Chicago Bears: Will Campbell, G, LSU
PK.11 San Francisco 49ers: Aireontae Ersery, T, Minnesota
PK.12 Dallas Cowboys: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
PK.13 Miami Dolphins: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
PK.14 Indianapolis Colts: James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee
PK.15 Atlanta Falcons: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M
PK.16 Arizona Cardinals: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State
PK.17 Cincinnati Bengals: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
PK.18 Seattle Seahawks: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
PK.19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
PK.20 Denver Broncos: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
PK.21 Pittsburg Steelers: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
PK.22 Los Angeles Chargers: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
PK.23 Green Bay Packers: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
PK.24 Minnesota Vikings: Walter Nolan, DT, Ole Miss
PK.25 Houston Texans: Tyler Booker, G, Alabama
PK.26 Los Angeles Rams: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
PK.27 Baltimore Ravens: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
PK.28 Detroit Lions: Donovan Jackson, G, Ohio State
PK.29 Washington Commanders: J.T. Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
PK.30 Buffalo Bills: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
PK.31 Philadelphia Eagles: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
PK.32 Kansas City Chiefs: Wyatt Milum, T, West Virginia
The Rams have a pressing need at corner due to the impending free agency of Ahkello Witherspoon and the uncertainty of Emmanuel Forbes. Barron is a scheme fit who has great ball skills and versatility. He was a monster at Texas, helping the Longhorns make the College Football Playoffs in back-to-back seasons.
Barron is a player that will need to develop his skills on the outside but he's a perfect nickel corner, especially if the Rams line up Darius Williams and Cobie Durant on the flank.
