2025 NFL Draft: Who Do Rams Take in Latest Mock?

With the NFL offseason right around the corner, the Los Angeles Rams are locked into the 26th pick. Here's how the draft could work out for them in 2025.

Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron (7) receives the most outstanding player award after a victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Rams' offseason has commenced and so has mock draft season for the lovers of the NFL's annual selection process.

While NFL front offices attempt to compile a list of prospects, we have predicted each team's first-round pick based on their needs, draft history, and schemes. This is who I believe each team will select.

PK.1 Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

PK.2 Cleveland Browns: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

PK.3 New York Giants: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

PK.4 New England Patriots: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

PK.5 Jacksonville Jaguars: Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado

PK.6 New York Jets: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

PK.7 Las Vegas Raiders: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

PK.8 Carolina Panthers: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

PK.9 New Orleans Saints: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

PK.10 Chicago Bears: Will Campbell, G, LSU

PK.11 San Francisco 49ers: Aireontae Ersery, T, Minnesota

PK.12 Dallas Cowboys: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

PK.13 Miami Dolphins: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

PK.14 Indianapolis Colts: James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee

PK.15 Atlanta Falcons: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

PK.16 Arizona Cardinals: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

PK.17 Cincinnati Bengals: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State

PK.18 Seattle Seahawks: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

PK.19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

PK.20 Denver Broncos: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

PK.21 Pittsburg Steelers: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

PK.22 Los Angeles Chargers: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

PK.23 Green Bay Packers: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

PK.24 Minnesota Vikings: Walter Nolan, DT, Ole Miss

PK.25 Houston Texans: Tyler Booker, G, Alabama

PK.26 Los Angeles Rams: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

PK.27 Baltimore Ravens: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

PK.28 Detroit Lions: Donovan Jackson, G, Ohio State

PK.29 Washington Commanders: J.T. Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

PK.30 Buffalo Bills: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

PK.31 Philadelphia Eagles: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

PK.32 Kansas City Chiefs: Wyatt Milum, T, West Virginia

The Rams have a pressing need at corner due to the impending free agency of Ahkello Witherspoon and the uncertainty of Emmanuel Forbes. Barron is a scheme fit who has great ball skills and versatility. He was a monster at Texas, helping the Longhorns make the College Football Playoffs in back-to-back seasons.

Barron is a player that will need to develop his skills on the outside but he's a perfect nickel corner, especially if the Rams line up Darius Williams and Cobie Durant on the flank.

