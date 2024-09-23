Rams Set to Host Former First Round Pick Eagles WR
UPDATE:
Mike Garafolo mistakingly claimed that the Rams hosted Reagor, who actually visited the Chargers.
The Los Angeles Rams hosted wide receiver Jalen Reagor on a visit Monday, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
Hosting Reagor means the Rams are still looking to add depth to the wide receiver position.
Reagor is a former first-round pick. The Philadelphia Eagles selected the wideout as the No. 21 overall pick in 2020.
Reagor was released by the New England Patriots on Sept. 18. He was a member of the practice squad since he didn't make the 53-man roster after the preseason.
Reagor was inactive for the first two games of the Patriots' season. New England activated him for 11 games in 2023 where he posted seven catches for 138 yards.
The receiver signed a one-year, $1.3 million extension with the Patriots in March. He spent the 2023 season as a backup wide receiver and kick returner for New England.
The highlight of Reagor's time in New England was on special teams. Reagor returned seven kicks for an average of 31.6 yards per return in 2023. His stat line for the special teams unit included a 98-yard touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in Week 17.
The receiver's agent reportedly said that Reagor asked for his release from the Patriots organization, according to Yahoo Sports.
Reagor posted a shady Instagram post that featured a viral meme of a Bugatti parked in the driveway of a trailer park. The post implicated that Reagor was superior to his peers in New England, but the post has since been deleted.
Reagor has had a disappointing career since he was drafted by the Eagles in 2020. He was selected one pick ahead of Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson. The All-Pro is the highest-paid receiver in the league.
Reagor's career hasn't quite panned out the same way. He recorded 31 catches for 396 yards and a score as a rookie. Reagor also tallied 57 catches for 299 yards and two touchdowns in his second year.
In 2022, Philadelphia traded the receiver to the Vikings for a seventh round draft pick and a conditional fourth-round pick that was converted to a fifth-round pick when Reagor didn't live up to expectations.
Reager's lowly performance in Minnesota included eight passes for 107 yards in 17 games. The Vikings then released Reagor in 2023 after training camp.
Rams fans have mixed feelings about adding Reagor to the team. Some fans believe he's a draft bust, while others believe he'd be a solid addition for Los Angeles.
Either way, nothing has been confirmed about Reagor's future with the Rams.