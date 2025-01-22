Rams Should Swing a Trade to Clear Room for Rising Star
The Los Angeles Rams saw their 2024 season come to an unfortunate end this past weekend, as they fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.
While the Rams definitely have some issues that need to be addressed during the offseason, they also boast a roster chock full of young and talented players.
A perfect example is safety Kamren Kinchens, who just enjoyed a fantastic rookie campaign.
The third-round pick played in every game in 2024, racking up 57 tackles, four interceptions, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, six passes defended and a defensive touchdown.
It was definitely an impressive effort for Kinchens, even more so considering he only played in 46 percent of the Rams' defensive snaps.
The 22-year-old has even been named a potential breakout candidate for 2025.
The problem for Kinchens is that he is playing in a very crowded field of Rams safeties that also includes Kamren Curl, Quentin Lake and Jaylen McCollough.
All three of those other safeties are under contract through next season, so barring a trade somewhere, Kinchens will have to battle for playing time once again.
That begs the question: should Los Angeles swing a trade in order to open up some more snaps for Kinchens?
Trading from depth is always the way to go, and the Rams literally have four safeties who could probably be starting on most other teams.
It would actually be wise for Los Angeles to consider making a move there in order to acquire some more draft capital for the offseason, as rival clubs would surely express some interest in a player like Lake, for example.
The good news is that Kinchens is preparing to enter what will just be his second NFL campaign, so he has plenty of time to separate himself from the pack even if the Rams do not clear any room for him in the coming months.
Los Angeles' defense was particularly effective during the second half of the season, and Kinchens' efforts were a big part of that.
We'll see if the University of Miami product can have an even stronger year in 2025, and if the Rams can accommodate him by jettisoning one of his competitors.
