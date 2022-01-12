Rams Sign S Eric Weddle Out of Retirement for Postseason Run

The Rams have signed safety Eric Weddle out of retirement.

The Los Angeles Rams were put into a pinch when starting safeties Jordan Fuller and Taylor Rapp both sustained injuries in the regular-season finale last Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

Fuller will miss the Rams' playoff run due to an ankle injury that sidelined him during the Week 18 contest. Rapp has been placed into concussion protocol, making his status for Monday's Wild Card Round playoff game against the Arizona Cardinals uncertain.

In an effort to fill the void, the Rams have turned to a player they are well familiar with, dipping into the pool of players who've already announced their retirement.

The Rams are signing safety Eric Weddle, per his agent David Carter. Weddle hasn’t played since the 2019 season, starting 16 games with the Rams, before announcing his retirement in February of 2020.

Weddle, 37, recorded 101 tackles and four pass breakups in his final season upon initially retiring. A two-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler, Weddle will look to offer the Rams a boost as they attempt a playoff push without Fuller at their disposal, the team's signal-caller of the defense.

Fuller, a team captain, was injured in the fourth quarter of last Sunday's game. He led the Rams with 113 tackles, while registering one interception and four pass breakups. Fuller had a crucial interception in the Rams’ come-from-behind win over the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 2.

The Rams will play in the Wild Card Round, hosting the Cardinals on Monday at 5:15 p.m. PT at SoFi Stadium.

