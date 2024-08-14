Rams Sign Free Agent Defensive Lineman
The Los Angeles Rams have signed defensive lineman Carlos Watkins, the team announced on Wednesday.
Watkins joins the Rams after spending the 2023 season with the Arizona Cardinals. Watkins unfortunately missed the majority of the 2023 campaign after sustaining a biceps injury that required surgery. Watkins was placed on the injured reserve and missed the rest of the season. He finished the year with seven total tackles, one sack, and one pass deflection.
Prior to signing with the Cardinals, Watkins was the Houston Texans' fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Clemson product was a first-team All-American in college and finished with 14 sacks and 26 tackles for loss during his Tigers career. As a rookie, Watkins appeared in 12 games with six starts, and overall he compiled 74 total tackles, four sacks, and five pass deflections in 42 games.
The 6-foot-3, 305-pound lineman did not re-sign with the Texans after his rookie contract expired but remained in Texas as he signed with the Dallas Cowboys, where he played defensive tackle. Watkins appeared in 27 games over two seasons with the Cowboys, recording 58 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, and one interception.
The 30-year-old veteran Watkins joins an overall younger defensive line group featuring Bobby Brown III, Kobie Turner, Byron Young, Jared Verse, Larell Murchison, Braden Fiske, Nick Hampton, and Michael Hoecht.
The Rams made another roster move over the last 24 hours by waiving kicker Tanner Brown. The Rams signed Brown in January but waived him after rookie kicker Joshua Karty made all three of his kicks during Sunday's preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys. Karty, the team's sixth-round pick in this year's draft, hit two field goals and one extra point during the comeback win, highlighted by a successful 39-yard field goal.
Waiving Brown presumably makes room on the roster for Watkins. Now, the Rams have just one kicker on the roster.
