Rams Signing Free Agent CB to Bolster Defense Following Big Injury
After losing cornerback Derion Kendrick to a torn ACL, the Los Angeles Rams wasted no time in replacing him. They have signed free agent cornerback Jerry Jacobs to help bolster the defense.
Jacobs played with the Detroit Lions last season and helped turn the Detroit defense around. He played in 15 games for the Lions, registering 55 total tackles and three sacks.
The Lions' defense completely turned around last season, with Jacobs helping to lead the way forward. He made the Lions' secondary legitimate and will look to do the same with the Rams this coming season.
Jacobs will give a boost to the Rams' secondary after the injury and this was quick work by the front office to replace Kendrick. Los Angeles is looking to be very competitive this season so they can't afford to have any major weak spots across the roster.
After making the postseason last season, the Rams set out this offseason to build the team up even better. Los Angeles is expected to be one of the better teams in the NFC and while the injury to Kendrick certainly stings, this addition helps negate it.
The Rams open the season up on the road against the Lions so it will be a homecoming for Jacobs. Detroit took down Los Angeles in the postseason last year so it will be a chance for revenge as well.
