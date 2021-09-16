What L.A. County’s New COVID-19 Guidelines Means for Rams Fans at SoFi Stadium

Los Angeles County is in the process of implementing new COVID-19 guidelines that will change the way Rams fans are allowed to enter SoFi Stadium.

SoFi Stadium has officially opened its doors for the 2021 NFL season as Rams fans flooded into the new state-of-the-art venue for the Week 1 contest against the Chicago Bears. However, a new guideline for fans attending games will soon become a requirement to enter the stadium.

Los Angeles Country is planning to issue a new health order that will require proof of vaccination to attend wineries, bars, breweries and nightclubs. The newly obtained order will also require proof of vaccination status or a negative COVID-19 test to attend outdoor mega-events, which include Rams, Chargers and Dodgers games.

The order begins on Oct. 7, meaning fans won't be able to attend games at SoFi Stadium without showing one of the two options. The negative COVID-19 test must be taken within the last 72 hours for it to be valid.

Fans at SoFi Stadium have already been required to wear face coverings at games. The new protocols will take things a step further in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

"This modified health officer order aligns with the continued need to reduce risk of transmission and increase vaccination coverage," County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said in a statement. "This is a reasonable path forward that will position us to be better able to break the cycle of surges."

The first game featuring L.A. county’s new guideline being put into effect will take place in Week 7 when the Rams host the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 1:05 p.m. PT.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.