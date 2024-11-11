Rams Sound Off on Impending Clash with Tough AFC Foe
The Los Angeles Rams will face a Miami Dolphins team that has struggled as of late but are still a talented bunch. Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur spoke about how much respect he has for the Dolphins’ staff and players.
"I know they play really hard, and I love their scheme,” LaFleur said. “I have a lot of respect for [Miami Dolphins Defensive Coordinator] Anthony Weaver.
“I had a chance to work with him in 2014 and got to know him as a human more so than anything. He's a stud of a person and you can see that these guys take the personality of him.
“They play hard, and they play with confidence. I'm sure they're not happy about the last two weeks in terms of the points [they've allowed], but it hasn't changed in terms of how hard they play. They were flying around on that field in Buffalo, and we expect the same hard challenge for us on Monday."
Stafford noted that the Dolphins look similar to what he has seen from them in the past. However, he noted that teams still mix things up on a weekly basis to help keep opponents honest.
“Yeah, it does some,” Stafford said. “A lot of times you prepare for something, you go out there being a veteran quarterback [and having] a respected play caller like [Head Coach] Sean [McVay],you get a lot of different stuff than what you see on tape.”
Even while preparing, Stafford believes the Rams’ success will depend more on he and his teammates than their opponents down the second half of the season. Stafford noted that while the offense played well overall last week, the unit still left points on the board.
“It’s more about what we do than what the other team does,” Stafford said. “Obviously, there were some plays that when you look back [on] last week, we could have done a whole lot better that would've given us opportunities to put points on the board.
“If we can just execute a little bit better, then we'll play better. That's the biggest takeaway from last week, especially going into this week.
“I think you look at Miami's defense [they have] fantastic players at all levels, veteran guys that understand what it takes to win in this league and a really misleading record when you look at how they play football when they're healthy.”
