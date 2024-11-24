Rams' Star Playmaker Earns Massive Recognition
The Los Angeles Rams boast one of the NFL's best receiving tandems in the form of Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp, but you get the feeling that the duo doesn't get the respect it deserves.
That may be more in the case of Kupp, who hasn't exactly fallen into obscurity, but isn't quite as revered as he once was.
Of course, that may have a lot to do with the fact that the 31-year-old has had difficulty staying healthy in recent years, as he has played in just 27 games since 2021.
However, when he is on the field, there is no doubting Kupp's ability, and Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team recently gave Kupp the respect he deserves.
Mosher ranked the best hands in the NFL, and Kupp came in at No. 10 on his list.
"Despite earning a ton of targets weekly, you can count on him to haul in a high percentage of those passes," Mosher wrote. "Kupp gets open at will and is always a trustworthy target for Matthew Stafford. If he can stay healthy through the remainder of the 2024 season, he'll be much higher on this list next year."
Kupp entered the Rams' Week 12 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles having caught 47 passes for 488 yards and four touchdowns in six games. What's more, he owns an impressive catch rate of 71.2 percent, which is right around his career average of 71.6 percent.
The Eastern Washington product was selected by Los Angeles in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft and has spent his entire NFL career with the Rams.
He has a pair of 1,000-yard campaigns to his name, with his best season coming in 2021 when he led the league in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving scores (16). That represents his only Pro Bowl appearance.
Kupp probably won't be posting those types of numbers again due to Nacua's presence and for the fact that he is now on the wrong side of 30, but make no mistake: he is still a lethal pass-catcher, as he displayed in Week 11 when he logged six grabs for 106 yards and a couple of touchdowns.
