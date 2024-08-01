Rams Star WRs Snubbed Among Top Madden Rankings
With the 2024 NFL season approaching, it also means that the annual Madden video game is about to be released. Madden NFL 25 is set to release on Aug. 16, and the anticipation for a player's rating is high.
NFL insider for The 33rd Team Ari Meirov released the Top 15 wide receivers in Madden NFL 25 based on their ratings, and L.A.'s two-star wide receivers, Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp, didn't make the list.
Here's a list of the 15 players ahead of them.
Kupp just missed the list with an 88 rating. Nacua is rated 84 after arguably the best rookie wide receiver season in the NFL's history.
Kupp is coming off an injury-riddled season. Although he just missed four games with an injury and the last game due to rest, Kupp was far from the All-Pro L.A. has become accustomed to. He recorded 59 receptions for 737 yards, the second lowest of his career, and five touchdowns with an average of 12.5 yards per reception.
Nacua, on the other hand, was quarterback Matthew Stafford's WR1, and he'll look to prove to be among the best in the league in 2024. His rookie season was close to the storybook, as he captured the NFL rookie receiving yards and receptions records with 105 total receptions, 1,486 receiving yards (fourth in the NFL), and six touchdowns.
These L.A. wide receivers will look to prove that they are among the best at their position and seek to be the best WR duo in 2024.
More Rams: Rams Planning To Use WR's Speed In Different Way This Season