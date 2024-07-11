Rams' Stetson Bennett Reveals More Details Regarding Mysterious Disappearance Last Season
When the Los Angeles Rams drafted former University of Georgia quarterback, Stetson Bennett, it was seen as a potential move to replace Matthew Stafford at some point. Bennett was coming off winning two championships with Georgia and the Rams jumped at the chance to draft him.
However, he was absent for much of the season, much to the confusion of many around the team. A few months ago, Bennett revealed that he was dealing with some issues that required him to recalibrate and step away from the game of football.
On a recent episode of the UNRESERVED with TJ Callaway podcast, Bennett revealed even more details about his strange disappearance.
“Just needed some fresh air. And, you know, the Rams and all that were gracious enough to let that happen… I just needed a little bit of a break.”
The Rams allowed Bennett the space to deal with his issues and he was very thankful for that fact. Rams general manager Les Snead spoke a while back about the benefits of him being away from the game for a little bit of time.
“I know this: Last year was very beneficial for him. I think he took advantage of that year away from the game,” Snead said in an interview with News 19 at the time. “You know what, he’s an exhausted human being based on everything he had done. Let’s just take it as an individual — to walk on, to go to JUCO, to come back, to turn down small schools, say ‘I’m going to try to do this Georgia thing.'
Bennett projects to be the third-string quarterback for the Rams this season but it could be invaluable experience to learn the NFL game. He could end up becoming the starter for the team at some point but will need to prove himself first.
