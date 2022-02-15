Rams Sign 12 Players to a Reserve/Future Contract
The Los Angeles Rams have signed 12 players to a reserve/future contract, the team announced Tuesday.
Here's the list of each signee:
- WR Landen Akers
- T Chandler Brewer
- DB Antoine Brooks Jr.
- DE Earnest Brown IV
- DB Tyler Hall
- RB Javian Hawkins
- G Jeremiah Kolone
- WR J.J. Koski
- TE Kyle Markway
- DB Kareem Orr
- T Max Pircher
- DE Jonah Williams
Reserve/future contracts allow teams to sign players who weren't on the active roster but are candidates in which the team wants to keep around. They'll be with the team when training camp starts.
Essentially, these are players the Rams are holding out hope to make noise next season for serving a role on the team.
While free agency has yet to begin, teams can sign players to a future contract immediately after their previous season comes to a close. Reserve/future contracts don't count against the team's 53-man roster and salary cap but are accounted for in the number of players a team can have throughout training camp and in preseason play.
When a player is signed to a reserve/future contract, they can't be signed by another team.
