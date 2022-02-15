Rams Sign 12 Players to a Reserve/Future Contract

The Rams have made 12 roster transactions on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Rams have signed 12 players to a reserve/future contract, the team announced Tuesday.

Here's the list of each signee:

WR Landen Akers

T Chandler Brewer

DB Antoine Brooks Jr.

DE Earnest Brown IV

DB Tyler Hall

RB Javian Hawkins

G Jeremiah Kolone

WR J.J. Koski

TE Kyle Markway

DB Kareem Orr

T Max Pircher

DE Jonah Williams

Jul 29, 2021; Irvine, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Landen Akers (84) reaches for a pass during training camp at University of California, Irvine. Mandatory Credit: John McCoy-USA TODAY Sports

Reserve/future contracts allow teams to sign players who weren't on the active roster but are candidates in which the team wants to keep around. They'll be with the team when training camp starts.

Essentially, these are players the Rams are holding out hope to make noise next season for serving a role on the team.

While free agency has yet to begin, teams can sign players to a future contract immediately after their previous season comes to a close. Reserve/future contracts don't count against the team's 53-man roster and salary cap but are accounted for in the number of players a team can have throughout training camp and in preseason play.

When a player is signed to a reserve/future contract, they can't be signed by another team.

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.