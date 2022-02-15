Skip to main content
Team(s)
Los Angeles Rams

Rams Sign 12 Players to a Reserve/Future Contract

The Rams have made 12 roster transactions on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Rams have signed 12 players to a reserve/future contract, the team announced Tuesday.

Here's the list of each signee:

  • WR Landen Akers
  • T Chandler Brewer
  • DB Antoine Brooks Jr.
  • DE Earnest Brown IV
  • DB Tyler Hall
  • RB Javian Hawkins
  • G Jeremiah Kolone
  • WR J.J. Koski
  • TE Kyle Markway
  • DB Kareem Orr
  • T Max Pircher
  • DE Jonah Williams
Jul 29, 2021; Irvine, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Landen Akers (84) reaches for a pass during training camp at University of California, Irvine. Mandatory Credit: John McCoy-USA TODAY Sports

Reserve/future contracts allow teams to sign players who weren't on the active roster but are candidates in which the team wants to keep around. They'll be with the team when training camp starts.

Essentially, these are players the Rams are holding out hope to make noise next season for serving a role on the team.

Recommended Articles

USATSI_16590476
Play

Rams Sign 12 Players to a Reserve/Future Contract

The Rams have made 12 roster transactions on Tuesday.

44 seconds ago
44 seconds ago
USATSI_17681361
Play

Super Bowl LVI Ratings Soar to Record Heights

Super Bowl LVI ratings drew an increase of 14% from last year.

44 minutes ago
44 minutes ago
USATSI_17684969
Play

Cooper Kupp Says Rams are 'Certainly' Capable to Repeat as Super Bowl Champions

Cooper Kupp weighs in on the Rams chances of repeating as Super Bowl champions.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago

While free agency has yet to begin, teams can sign players to a future contract immediately after their previous season comes to a close. Reserve/future contracts don't count against the team's 53-man roster and salary cap but are accounted for in the number of players a team can have throughout training camp and in preseason play.

When a player is signed to a reserve/future contract, they can't be signed by another team.

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

USATSI_16590476
News

Rams Sign 12 Players to a Reserve/Future Contract

45 seconds ago
USATSI_17681361
News

Super Bowl LVI Ratings Soar to Record Heights

44 minutes ago
USATSI_17684969
News

Cooper Kupp Says Rams are 'Certainly' Capable to Repeat as Super Bowl Champions

2 hours ago
USATSI_17685012
News

Rams HC Sean McVay is Focused on Enjoying Championship, Undecided on 2022 Return

4 hours ago
USATSI_17681244 (1)
News

Rams Stars Celebrate Super Bowl Championship at Disneyland on Monday

21 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay hoists the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams Set Plans for Super Bowl Parade in Los Angeles

Feb 14, 2022
USATSI_17682099
News

Rams Turned to Cooper Kupp With Game on the Line to Cap Off Super Bowl LVI Win

Feb 14, 2022
USATSI_17681119
News

Aaron Donald, Rams Defense Close Out Super Bowl LVI Silencing Bengals Offense in Crunch Time

Feb 14, 2022