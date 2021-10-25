Rams at Texans Week 8 Opening Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

We take a look at the opening lines ahead of the Rams' Week 8 matchup against the Texans.

The Los Angeles Rams have been one of the league's top offenses through seven weeks, ranking top five in points scored. While quarterback Matthew Stafford and his downfield throwing attack has taken the Rams' offense to an elite level, the L.A. special teams unit last week was notably poor, allowing the Detroit Lions to convert on an onside kick and two fake punt attempts.

As for the Texans, they'll enter Week 8 searching for their second win of the season as things have gone south on them early on. Four of Houston's last five games, they've found themselves on the wrong side of a blowout.

Here's an early look at the betting odds ahead of Week 8:

Rams at Texans Week 8

Point spread: Rams -14.5

Over/under point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Rams -1,000, Texans +650

The Rams come into this game as 14.5-point favorites, a huge line for a team playing on the road. This will mark the third consecutive week that the Rams are favored by double-digit points. In the past two meetings, they’re 1-1 in covering the spread.

The point total is set at 47.5 points and that's largely indicative of what the Rams possess on offense. Meanwhile, the Texans have only scored more than 10 points in one of their last five games. While this over/under is attainable to reach, it will likely rely on Stafford to light up the scoreboard.

Kickoff for this Week 8 matchup between the Rams and Texans is set for Sunday, Oct. 31 at 10:00 a.m. PT at NRG Stadium.

