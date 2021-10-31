Rams' Week 8 Inactives at Texans

The Rams have released which players will be inactive ahead of the Week 8 matchup against the Texans.

The Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans will get set to face off in Week 8 at NRG stadium. While L.A. looks to continue their hot stretch, searching for their seventh win of the season, the Texans will attempt to get out of their losing rut and pickup victory No. 2 of the year.

The final injury report indicated the Rams will be without left tackle Andrew Whitworth, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day and wide receiver DeSean Jackson.

As for the Texans, their only player ruled out for Week 8 per the injury report was quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Here is the complete list of the Rams-Texans inactives:

Rams inactives

WR DeSean Jackson

QB Bryce Perkins

OLB Chris Garrett

DL Sebastian Joseph-Day

OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

LT Andrew Whitworth

TE Brycen Hopkins

Texans inactives

QB Deshaun Watson

DB Cre'von Leblanc

DB Jimmy Moreland

DB Desmond King

WR Davion Davis

TE Pharoah Brown

DL Jaleel Johnson

