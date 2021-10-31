Skip to main content
    October 31, 2021
    Rams' Week 8 Inactives at Texans

    The Rams have released which players will be inactive ahead of the Week 8 matchup against the Texans.
    The Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans will get set to face off in Week 8 at NRG stadium. While L.A. looks to continue their hot stretch, searching for their seventh win of the season, the Texans will attempt to get out of their losing rut and pickup victory No. 2 of the year.

    The final injury report indicated the Rams will be without left tackle Andrew Whitworth, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day and wide receiver DeSean Jackson.

    As for the Texans, their only player ruled out for Week 8 per the injury report was quarterback Deshaun Watson.

    Here is the complete list of the Rams-Texans inactives:

    Rams inactives

    • WR DeSean Jackson
    • QB Bryce Perkins
    • OLB Chris Garrett
    • DL Sebastian Joseph-Day
    • OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
    • LT Andrew Whitworth
    • TE Brycen Hopkins

    Texans inactives

    • QB Deshaun Watson
    • DB Cre'von Leblanc
    • DB Jimmy Moreland
    • DB Desmond King
    • WR Davion Davis
    • TE Pharoah Brown
    • DL Jaleel Johnson

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

