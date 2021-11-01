Rams vs. Titans Week 9 Opening Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

We take a look at the opening lines ahead of the Rams' Week 9 matchup against the Titans.

The Los Angeles Rams have surpassed a three-week stretch of games where they were favored by two touchdowns. After winning each of the last three contests, the Rams will now face a tougher test ahead when the Tennessee Titans come into town.

While the Rams and Titans both rank in the top six of the league among points per game, Tennessee may be without running back Derrick Henry after suffering an injury last week against the Indianapolis Colts.

Here's an early look at the betting odds ahead of Week 9:

*All odds are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Rams vs. Titans Week 9

Point spread: Rams -7.5

Over/under point total: 54

Moneyline: Rams -350, Titans +275

The Rams come into this game as 7.5-point favorites but the line is likely to see some movement throughout the week once more clarity is provided on the status of Henry's injury. For now, the oddsmakers foresee the Rams winning by more than a touchdown.

The point total is set at 54 points, a figure that looks somewhat favorable given the firepower that both offenses possess. The Rams have averaged 30 points per game and the Titans have averaged 28 points per game so far this season, meaning the over in the point total could be a line that attracts betters.

Kickoff for this Week 9 matchup between the Rams and Titans is set for Sunday, Nov. 7 at 5:20 p.m. PT inside SoFi Stadium.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.