Rams Expect CB Darious Williams to Return in Week 9 vs. Titans

Cornerback Darious Williams could return to the field this Sunday against the Titans.

The Los Angeles Rams have used a rotation of cornerbacks ever since Darious Williams suffered an ankle injury in Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks.

After being sidelined for three consecutive weeks, the Rams have activated Williams off injured reserve and coach Sean McVay sounded encouraged on Wednesday that Williams will likely play this Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

“Today I'll have a better feel once we actually practice," McVay said. "We just walked through, but talking to Darious last week after the game, we'll start his 21-day clock. We are expecting him to be ready to go this week, but we'll see how he handles practice and the workload.”

Prior to landing on injured reserve, Williams had logged 29 tackles and two pass breakups through five games.

In Williams' absence, the Rams turned to fourth-round rookie Robert Rochell and Dont'e Deayon, who the team pulled up from the practice squad. While each of the two players had uplifting moments at times, they also had situations where it was evident that their inexperience had shown.

In getting Williams back into the fold, Jalen Ramsey will presumably transition back into seeing a higher volume of snaps in the star position. Meanwhile, Rochell and Deayon will still be called upon when the Rams are in nickel and dime packages.

As the Rams get set to face a Titans team that sits atop the AFC, this will be one of their tougher tests yet. However, Tennessee will be without their star running back Derrick Henry, meaning they could rely on the passing game more heavily than they've done at any point this season.

The Titans' receiving group that includes A.J. Brown and Julio Jones presents a difficult task ahead, so penciling Williams back into the Rams' secondary certainly comes at a crucial time in the team's schedule.

