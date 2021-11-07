Rams vs. Titans Week 9 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

We take a look at the final betting lines for the Rams' Week 9 contest against the Titans.

Two teams that sit atop the standings in their respective conferences will clash in a primetime slate when the Tennessee Titans take the field at SoFi Stadium for a Week 9 showing against the Los Angeles Rams.

Each team has shown the ability to score in bunches through the first half of the season. However, both teams have dealt with a long list of injuries to key players throughout the week.

Here's a final look at the betting odds for the Week 9 showdown between the Rams and Titans:

*All odds are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Rams vs. Titans Week 9

Point spread: Rams -7.5

Over/under point total: 53

Moneyline: Rams -333, Titans +260

Ever since the Titans disclosed that running back Derrick Henry would need foot surgery, the line has sat in favor of the Rams by 7.5 points. While both of these teams possess firepower on offense, the Titans will have to recreate a new gameplan without their primary weapon available.

The point total has dropped one point since the odds opened, sitting at 53. That figure averages out to 26.5 points per team, a number that both the Rams and Titans were able to go over in last week's games.

Kickoff for this Week 9 matchup between the Rams and Titans is set for Sunday, Nov. 7 at 5:20 p.m. PT inside SoFi Stadium.

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.