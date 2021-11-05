Skip to main content
    November 5, 2021
    Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 9 vs. Titans

    The Rams have released their Friday injury report ahead of the Week 9 game against the Titans.
    The Los Angeles Rams have dealt with a bevy of injuries this week to key players – some whose game status will not be put in jeopardy, while others could potentially be sidelined for Week 9.

    Rams coach Sean McVay said expectations for this Sunday included Matthew Stafford, Robert Woods, Darious Williams and Robert Rochell to all play against the Titans. However, Von Miller will be a game-time decision, and Sebastian Joseph-Day will undergo surgery to his pec after re-aggravating the injury.

    Here's how the Rams and Titans stack up regarding each team's Friday injury report before the Week 9 matchup inside SoFi Stadium:

    Rams Injury Report

    Did not participant (DNP)

    • DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (chest)
    • OLB Von Miller (ankle)
    • CB Jalen Ramsey (rest/knee)
    • LB Ernest Jones (illness)

    Limited participant (LP)

    • WR Robert Woods (foot)
    • QB Matthew Stafford (back)

    Full participant (FP)

    • OT Andrew Whitworth (rest)
    • DT Bobby Brown III (not injury related)
    • WR Cooper Kupp (rest)
    • TE Brycen Hopkins (illness)

    Game designation

    OUT: DL Sebastian Joseph-Day

    QUESTIONABLE: WR Robert Woods, OLB Von Miller, CB Jalen Ramsey, LB Ernest Jones

    Titans Injury Report

    Did not participant (DNP)

    • FB Khari Blasingame (knee)
    • OG Nate Davis (concussion)
    • LB Rashan Evans (ankle)
    • CB Greg Mabin (ankle)
    • FB Tory Carter (shoulder)
    • OT Kendall Lamm (back)
    • OT Taylor Lewan (knee)
    • LB Monty Rice (knee)
    • WR A.J. Brown (knee)

    Limited participant (LP)

    • CB Chris Jackson (foot)
    • DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle)
    • OLB Bud Dupree (knee)
    • WR Julio Jones (hamstring)
    • OLB Harold Landry (hamstring)
    • OLB Ola Adeniyi (shoulder)

    Full participant (FP)

    • DL Teair Tart (groin)
    • S Dane Cruikshank (concussion)

    Game designation

    OUT: FB Khari Blasingame, OG Nate Davis, LB Rashan Evans, CB Greg Mabin

    QUESTIONABLE: FB Tory Carter, OT Kendall Lamm, OT Taylor Lewan, LB Monty Rice, WR A.J. Brown

