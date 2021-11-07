Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    Rams' Week 9 Inactives vs. Titans

    The Rams have released which players will be inactive ahead of the Week 9 matchup against the Titans.
    The Los Angeles Rams have had several key players miss practice throughout the week, while coach Sean McVay did reiterate that it shouldn't affect most of his players' game status.

    The final injury report indicated Sebastian Joseph-Day will be out as he'll undergo surgery to his pec, while Robert Woods, Von Miller, Jalen Ramsey and Ernest Jones all received a game designation as questionable.

    As for the Titans, they too find themselves dealing with a long list of injuries, including starters A.J. Brown and Taylor Lewan, who were both listed as questionable, putting their game status up in the air.

    Here is the complete list of the Rams-Titans inactives:

    Rams inactives

    • QB Bryce Perkins
    • LB Von Miller
    • LB Chris Garrett
    • OL Alaric Jackson
    • TE Brycen Hopkins
    • OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

    Titans inactives

    • WR Josh Reynolds
    • CB Greg Mabin
    • FB Tory Carter
    • LB Rashaan Evans
    • G Nate Davis
    • T Kendall Lamm
    • DE Amani Bledsoe

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

