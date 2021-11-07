Rams' Week 9 Inactives vs. Titans

The Rams have released which players will be inactive ahead of the Week 9 matchup against the Titans.

The Los Angeles Rams have had several key players miss practice throughout the week, while coach Sean McVay did reiterate that it shouldn't affect most of his players' game status.

The final injury report indicated Sebastian Joseph-Day will be out as he'll undergo surgery to his pec, while Robert Woods, Von Miller, Jalen Ramsey and Ernest Jones all received a game designation as questionable.

As for the Titans, they too find themselves dealing with a long list of injuries, including starters A.J. Brown and Taylor Lewan, who were both listed as questionable, putting their game status up in the air.

Here is the complete list of the Rams-Titans inactives:

Rams inactives

QB Bryce Perkins

LB Von Miller

LB Chris Garrett

OL Alaric Jackson

TE Brycen Hopkins

OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

Titans inactives

WR Josh Reynolds

CB Greg Mabin

FB Tory Carter

LB Rashaan Evans

G Nate Davis

T Kendall Lamm

DE Amani Bledsoe

