Rams vs. Titans: Week 9 Prediction & Picks
The Los Angeles have rallied off four consecutive wins while adding a key piece to the defense this week in star pass rusher Von Miller. With the league's current No. 1 seed in the AFC coming to town in Week 9 at SoFi Stadium, the Rams will face a difficult task at hand that presents more challenges than what they've seen in recent weeks.
Here are our staff predictions for the Rams vs. Titans' Week contest:
Nick Cothrel, Publisher
This game initially shaped up as one that looked evenly matched but as running back Derrick Henry was ruled out after needing ankle surgery, things have swung in favor of the Rams. The oddsmakers currently have the Rams favored by a touchdown and I see it coming down to exactly that. The Titans are no pushover and I think they'll give the Rams a serious run for their money while L.A. ultimately comes away with the victory. I foresee the Rams defense being the difference-maker in this Week 9 matchup as cornerback Darious Williams is expected to make his return off injured reserve in addition to presumably seeing pass rusher Von Miller make his Rams debut if his ankle injury checks out ahead of game time.
Prediction: Rams 31, Titans 24
Connor O'Brien, Writer
Winners of four straight games, the Rams enter Sunday night's game rolling. Meanwhile, the Titans have lost running back Derrick Henry for perhaps the remainder of the regular season. The Titans will have to revamp their offense, primarily relying on the right arm of quarterback Ryan Tannehill to win football games with their passing attack. In trading for pass rusher Von Miller, the Rams have signaled they're all in with bigger things presumably ahead. The Titans' defense ranks in the bottom third of the league in terms of total yards per game. I don't see the Titans' defense slowing down the duo of Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp, as the Rams cruise to a victory in primetime.
Prediction: Rams: 31, Titans 20
MJ Hurley, Writer
This game is no longer the matchup fans expected. With the NFL faithful wishing for a Derrick Henry vs. Aaron Donald contest, the Rams will now face off against a Tennessee backfield that will turn to a committee of rushers, including recently singed rusher Adrian Peterson. The Titans will have to rely more on the combination of Ryan Tannehill, A.J. Brown and Julio Jones. With a defensive big three now of Von Miller, Jalen Ramsey and Donald, the Rams are poised to match any offense in the league. On the other side of the ball, Matthew Stafford is one of the highest-rated quarterbacks in the NFL as the season reaches the halfway point and his efforts this week should look no different. With an underwhelming defense of the Titans, Stafford and the Rams' offensive unit should have a relatively easy weekend with the fire power they possess at the skill positions.
Prediction: Rams 34, Titans 21
Hunter Hodies, Writer
This was supposed to be one of the games of the week but with Derrick Henry out, it’s going to be hard for it to live up to its initial billing. Tennessee will have to fill Henry’s void by a committee and it’s not the same. The Rams should be able to make the Titans one-dimensional as Henry's absence is a considerable hole in their rushing attack. That means it will rest on Ryan Tannehill’s shoulders to beat the Rams and I’m not sure that can happen. L.A. has a respectable secondary with Darious Williams set to make his return. Matthew Stafford has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league this season which is the difference for me. He will be able to make more plays than Tannehill will due to his play against both the blitz and when he has time. The Rams will win this one by double digits.
Prediction: Rams 35, Titans 24
