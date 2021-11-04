Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Week 9 vs. Titans

The Rams have released their Thursday injury report ahead of the Week 9 game against the Titans.

This week's injury report includes the most banged-up group the Rams have had all season.

On Wednesday, quarterback Matthew Stafford didn’t practice due to a sore back, but he mentioned at his scheduled press conference that he'll play Sunday against the Titans. As for Thursday, Stafford still remained a non-participant.

Here's how the Rams and Titans stack up regarding each team's Thursday injury report before the Week 9 matchup inside SoFi Stadium:

Rams Injury Report

Did not participant (DNP)

WR Robert Woods (foot)

QB Matthew Stafford (back)

Limited participant (LP)

OT Andrew Whitworth (rest)

DT Sebastian Joseph-Day (chest)

OLB Von Miller (ankle)

CB Jalen Ramsey (rest)

Full participant (FP)

DT Bobby Brown III (not injury related)

WR Cooper Kupp (rest)

TE Brycen Hopkins (TE)

Titans Injury Report

Did not participant (DNP)

FB Khari Blasingame (knee)

G Nate Davis (concussion)

LB Rashan Evans (ankle)

CB Chris Jackson (foot)

CB Greg Mabin (ankle)

DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle)

Limited participant (LP)

FB Tory Carter (shoulder)

OLB Bud Dupree (knee)

WR Julio Jones (hamstring)

OLB Harold Landry (hamstring)

T Taylor Lewan (knee)

LB Monty Rice (knee)

Full participant (FP)

T Kendall Lamm (back)

DL Teair Tart (groin)

S Dane Cruikshank (concussion)

