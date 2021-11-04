Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Week 9 vs. Titans

    The Rams have released their Thursday injury report ahead of the Week 9 game against the Titans.
    This week's injury report includes the most banged-up group the Rams have had all season.

    On Wednesday, quarterback Matthew Stafford didn’t practice due to a sore back, but he mentioned at his scheduled press conference that he'll play Sunday against the Titans. As for Thursday, Stafford still remained a non-participant.

    Here's how the Rams and Titans stack up regarding each team's Thursday injury report before the Week 9 matchup inside SoFi Stadium:

    Rams Injury Report

    Did not participant (DNP)

    • WR Robert Woods (foot)
    • QB Matthew Stafford (back)

    Limited participant (LP)

    • OT Andrew Whitworth (rest)
    • DT Sebastian Joseph-Day (chest)
    • OLB Von Miller (ankle)
    • CB Jalen Ramsey (rest)

    Full participant (FP)

    • DT Bobby Brown III (not injury related)
    • WR Cooper Kupp (rest)
    • TE Brycen Hopkins (TE)

    Titans Injury Report

    Did not participant (DNP)

    • FB Khari Blasingame (knee)
    • G Nate Davis (concussion)
    • LB Rashan Evans (ankle)
    • CB Chris Jackson (foot)
    • CB Greg Mabin (ankle)
    • DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle)

    Limited participant (LP)

    • FB Tory Carter (shoulder)
    • OLB Bud Dupree (knee)
    • WR Julio Jones (hamstring)
    • OLB Harold Landry (hamstring)
    • T Taylor Lewan (knee)
    • LB Monty Rice (knee)

    Full participant (FP)

    • T Kendall Lamm (back)
    • DL Teair Tart (groin)
    • S Dane Cruikshank (concussion)

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

