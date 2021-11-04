Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Week 9 vs. Titans
This week's injury report includes the most banged-up group the Rams have had all season.
On Wednesday, quarterback Matthew Stafford didn’t practice due to a sore back, but he mentioned at his scheduled press conference that he'll play Sunday against the Titans. As for Thursday, Stafford still remained a non-participant.
Here's how the Rams and Titans stack up regarding each team's Thursday injury report before the Week 9 matchup inside SoFi Stadium:
Rams Injury Report
Did not participant (DNP)
- WR Robert Woods (foot)
- QB Matthew Stafford (back)
Limited participant (LP)
- OT Andrew Whitworth (rest)
- DT Sebastian Joseph-Day (chest)
- OLB Von Miller (ankle)
- CB Jalen Ramsey (rest)
Full participant (FP)
- DT Bobby Brown III (not injury related)
- WR Cooper Kupp (rest)
- TE Brycen Hopkins (TE)
Titans Injury Report
Did not participant (DNP)
- FB Khari Blasingame (knee)
- G Nate Davis (concussion)
- LB Rashan Evans (ankle)
- CB Chris Jackson (foot)
- CB Greg Mabin (ankle)
- DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle)
Limited participant (LP)
- FB Tory Carter (shoulder)
- OLB Bud Dupree (knee)
- WR Julio Jones (hamstring)
- OLB Harold Landry (hamstring)
- T Taylor Lewan (knee)
- LB Monty Rice (knee)
Full participant (FP)
- T Kendall Lamm (back)
- DL Teair Tart (groin)
- S Dane Cruikshank (concussion)
