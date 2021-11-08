Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    Von Miller Won't Make Rams Debut in Week 9 vs. Titans

    Von Miller's first look in a Rams uniform will be put on hold.
    Excitement has been running high following the blockbuster move that the Rams pulled off ahead of the NFL trade deadline as they acquired star pass rusher Von Miller.

    Miller went through his first day of practice on Wednesday working on the side with trainers before ramping up his involvement just slightly on Thursday and ultimately being listed as a non-participant on Friday, receiving a game designation as questionable for Week 9.

    Miller is battling an ankle injury that he suffered during his time with the Broncos and as a result, the Rams are taking a cautious approach with their new prized possession as he is among the team's inactives and will not make his L.A. debut in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans.

    Rams coach Sean McVay said Friday that Miller would be a game-time decision after seeing how his ankle feels leading up to kickoff and ultimately they decided it was best to hold off.

    The Rams play next week on Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers, so that will presumably be Miller's first look in live-action as a member of the Rams if his ankle checks out.

    The acquisition of Miller was a big-picture approach. They want him available down the home stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs, so rushing him into things before his ankle feels right, would just provide unnecessary risk for his availability in more games ahead.

    The Rams' pass rush ranked No. 1 in sacks before the addition of Miller, so despite him not being active this week, the L.A. defensive line still remains in good hands with the group led by Leonard Floyd and Aaron Donald.

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

