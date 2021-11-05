Rams vs. Titans Week 9: How to Watch, Listen and Stream

The Rams take on the Titans in Week 9 at SoFi Stadium. Here's how to watch and listen to their upcoming contest.

The Los Angeles Rams will host their second game this season at SoFii Stadium that will be played in the timeslot of Sunday Night Football when the first-place Tennessee Titans come to town.

With two teams colliding which hold playoff aspirations, this should shape up to be a close contest in all three phases of the game.

While the Rams have added a key player this week, inserting star pass rusher Von Miller into the fold, the Titans lost the league's leading rusher from the last two seasons as Derrick Henry suffered an ankle injury last week that will presumably keep him sidelined for the remainder of the regular season.

Sunday's telecast will feature play-by-play analyst Al Michaels, color analyst Cris Collinsworth and sideline reporter Michelle Tafoya.

Be sure to follow us here at RamDigest.com for all the latest updates. Listed below is how to watch, listen and live stream on Sunday.

Game Information: Los Angeles Rams vs. Tennessee Titans

Current Records: Rams (6-1), Titans (6-2)

Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 31 at 10:00 a.m. PT

Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, CA)

TV: NBC

Streaming: Fubo.tv

Radio: 93.1 JACK FM

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.