Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Rams vs. Titans Week 9: How to Watch, Listen and Stream

    The Rams take on the Titans in Week 9 at SoFi Stadium. Here's how to watch and listen to their upcoming contest.
    Author:

    The Los Angeles Rams will host their second game this season at SoFii Stadium that will be played in the timeslot of Sunday Night Football when the first-place Tennessee Titans come to town.

    With two teams colliding which hold playoff aspirations, this should shape up to be a close contest in all three phases of the game.

    While the Rams have added a key player this week, inserting star pass rusher Von Miller into the fold, the Titans lost the league's leading rusher from the last two seasons as Derrick Henry suffered an ankle injury last week that will presumably keep him sidelined for the remainder of the regular season.

    Sunday's telecast will feature play-by-play analyst Al Michaels, color analyst Cris Collinsworth and sideline reporter Michelle Tafoya.

    Recommended Articles

    IMG-1045
    Play

    Rams vs. Titans Week 9: How to Watch, Listen and Stream

    The Rams take on the Titans in Week 9 at SoFi Stadium. Here's how to watch and listen to their upcoming contest.

    41 seconds ago
    IMG-1051
    Play

    Raheem Morris Shares Von Miller Story From When he Scouted Him Entering 2011 NFL Draft

    Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris has had his eye on Von Miller ever since he entered the 2011 NFL Draft.

    1 hour ago
    IMG-1046
    Play

    Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Week 9 vs. Titans

    The Rams have released their Thursday injury report ahead of the Week 9 game against the Titans.

    15 hours ago

    Be sure to follow us here at RamDigest.com for all the latest updates. Listed below is how to watch, listen and live stream on Sunday.

    Game Information: Los Angeles Rams vs. Tennessee Titans

    Current Records: Rams (6-1), Titans (6-2)

    Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 31 at 10:00 a.m. PT

    Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, CA)

    TV: NBC

    Streaming: Fubo.tv

    Radio: 93.1 JACK FM

    More from Ram Digest:

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

    IMG-1045
    News

    Rams vs. Titans Week 9: How to Watch, Listen and Stream

    41 seconds ago
    IMG-1051
    News

    Raheem Morris Shares Von Miller Story From When he Scouted Him Entering 2011 NFL Draft

    1 hour ago
    IMG-1046
    News

    Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Week 9 vs. Titans

    15 hours ago
    IMG-0015
    News

    Rams Sign WR Brandon Powell, RB Mekhi Sargent to Practice Squad | Team Tracker

    17 hours ago
    IMG-0987
    News

    Former Rams WR DeSean Jackson Clears Waivers

    18 hours ago
    IMG-0920
    News

    Rams vs. Titans Week 9 Preview

    20 hours ago
    IMG-0759
    News

    Rams Expect CB Darious Williams to Return in Week 9 vs. Titans

    22 hours ago
    IMG-0704
    News

    Sean McVay Details How the Rams' Depth at Wide Receiver Will Take Shape

    23 hours ago