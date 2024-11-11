Rams to Show What They Are Capable of Against Dolphins
The Los Angeles Rams are riding a three-game winning streak heading into their Week 10 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
The Rams weathered the storm from injuries at the start of the season. They now are fully healthy and winning at the right time.
Now that they have their star wide receivers in Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp back, the Rams offense is back putting up points.
The Rams wide receivers do it all. They are dangerous with the ball in their hands and block for their teammates. And they do not get caught up in their stats and are happy to see others get involved. They play physical football.
Nacua was ejected last week for throwing a punch against the Seahawks. But Nacua will not back down from playing his style of football.
"I think I definitely feel that," said Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua. "I realized that. Not everyone wants to play football with the same physicality I do. So, when you see somebody who is like man, you see some stuff on tape and some stuff that happens in the game kind of feels uncharacteristic. Maybe he was trying to take his opportunity. But it is also my goal to go out there and bring it with the physicality every single play ... Every play is somebody's opportunity to either make a hit or take a hit. So, I want to be the one making it for sure."
The Dolphins secondary will be challenged to stop the Rams' high powered offense.
"That makes me excited. I learned from all from coach Yarb [Eric Yarber]. It makes me excited, like man they see that the work that we have been putting in, and then they feel the threat to all of us. And then it also makes me feel super excited because we are not mentioning the guy who is just coming off four touchdowns in two weeks. So, it is like man, I feel excited. We got guys all over the place ... We know we got to number nine in the backfield and the opportunity for us to be in the right spots and to go make the plays when they are there for us, we know we are capable of."
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.