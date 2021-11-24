Torry Holt Named Semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022
Former Rams wide receiver Torry Holt has been named a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2022.
A total of 26 semifinalists were named by the Hall of Fame on Wednesday and Holt, who's reached this honor seven times already, has cracked the list once again. However, the semifinalists will be reduced down to 15 finalists prior to the final announcement made on who will be part of the class of 2022 in February.
Holt's 11-year career in which he spent 10 seasons with the Rams, included 920 receptions for 13,382 yards and 74 touchdowns. Holt was a member of the Rams' most pristine team, known as 'the greatest Show on turf' where he helped the franchise win Super Bowl XXXIV against the Tennessee Titans in the year 2000.
Holt was named to the Pro Bowl seven times and an All-Pro once – both of which came as a member of the Rams.
In order to be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the nominee must be removed from the NFL for five seasons.
The selection committee of the Pro Football Hall of Fame will make their official announcement of the 2022 class ahead of Super Bowl LVI. The NFL Honors show on Feb. 10 at 9 p.m. ET is where you can view the announcement live.
