Rams Roster Moves: 3 Players Waived Ahead of NFL Deadline

The Los Angeles Rams have waived three players ahead of the NFL's roster cut deadline.

Per the team transaction page, the Rams have waived running back Raymond Calais, defensive back Paris Ford and quarterback Devlin Hodges.

The moves come one day before the NFL requires teams to cut down their rosters to 80 players by tomorrow.

Calais served as the Rams' punt returner and rotated among their backfield as a running back option. Over the weekend, Calais suffered an ankle injury against the Raiders that will require surgery. Calais will be able to revert to injured reserve once he clears waivers.

Ford saw time at safety but was largely overshadowed by the abundance of options the Rams have among their secondary. Ford went undrafted out of the University of Pittsburgh despite recording six interceptions over his final two seasons in the college ranks.

Hodges started six games for the Steelers in 2019 as Ben Roethlisberger recovered from injury. Hodges was competing with Bryce Perkins for the third-string quarterback spot but Perkins has ultimately outplayed him over the two preseason games thus far.

The Rams still have two more roster moves to make in order to reach the 80-man roster deadline by Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. PT.

On August 31, teams will have to cut rosters down to the final 53-man roster following the final preseason game and ahead of Week 1 of the regular season.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.