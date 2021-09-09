September 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsGamedayPodcastForumSI TIX
Search
Publish date:

Rams TE Tyler Higbee Restructures Contract

The Rams and tight end Tyler Higbee have restructured his contract ahead of the 2021 NFL season.
Author:

The Los Angeles Rams have been big spenders in free agency and heavily involved in trade talks over the years. As a result, they're typically right up against the salary cap.

In order to give the team additional spending dollars, the Rams have tapped into contract restructures to improve their salary cap space.

The Rams have restructured tight end Tyler Higbee's contract, per ESPN's Lindsey Thiry. In the process, Los Angeles converted Higbee's $2.475 million base salary into a signing bonus. 

The move adds an additional $1.65 million in cap space, putting the Rams at $2 million. 

Higbee, 28, enters his sixth season in the NFL — all of which has been with the Rams. A former fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Western Kentucky, Higbee has been the Rams starting tight end in each season since coach Sean McVay's arrival to Los Angeles. 

Higbee signed a four-year, $29 million contract in 2019 prior to his rookie contract expiring. He's set to make $6.25 million in 2022 and 2023, however, his guaranteed dollars are dwindling down.

Recommended Articles

IMG-0337
Play

Rams TE Tyler Higbee Restructures Contract

The Rams and tight end Tyler Higbee have restructured his contract ahead of the 2021 NFL season.

IMG-0280
Play

2021 SI Fan Nation Team Publisher NFL Season Predictions

The Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills are clear front-runners for the 2021 NFL season.

IMG-0306
Play

Matthew Stafford Eager to Make His Highly Anticipated Rams Debut

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is ready to take the field for the first time in a Rams uniform.

With the season set to get underway, Higbee is slated to be the Rams starting tight end in 2021. He'll now catch passes from the newly acquired Matthew Stafford, as Higbee could develop into his new quarterback's red zone target. 

In 2020, Higbbe registered 44 grabs for 521 yards and five touchdowns.

-------------------------------------------------------------------

*contract terms via Spotrac

Continue Reading:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

IMG-0337
News

Rams TE Tyler Higbee Restructures Contract

IMG-0280
News

2021 SI Fan Nation Team Publisher NFL Season Predictions

IMG-0306
News

Matthew Stafford Eager to Make His Highly Anticipated Rams Debut

IMG-0328
News

Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Week 1 vs. Bears

dfu20092003_lar_at_phi
News

Rams Release 2021 Uniform Schedule

IMG-0325
News

Assessing the Rams WR Depth Behind Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods

IMG-0115
News

Rams' Sean McVay Week 1 Track Record: Historically a Fast Starter

IMG-0318
News

Rams' Andrew Whitworth, Darious Williams Named Most Underrated Player at their Position